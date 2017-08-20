Williams Lake diner remained open to feed firefighters amid evacutation order

A few days before Williams Lake was evacuated on July 15, the owner of CJ’s Southwestern Grill got a call from the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) asking to keep the restaurant open during the evacuation order.

“We were already feeding some of the fire crew already,” said owner Cathie Rossignol. “So I told them I’m not going anywhere. And they said that’s fine, we need your help.”

After Williams Lake — which has a population of 10,508 — was evacuated, Rossignol and three staff members at CJ’s began serving food for hundreds of firefighters, support crews and RCMP officers who were battling multiple wildfires in the area.

“It was very surreal,” said Rossignol. She’s owned CJ’s since 2011 and does everything from cooking and serving to cleaning. “There was nobody else in town, and we slept at the restaurant. And we were feeding anywhere from 1,200 to 1,600 people a day.”

Williams Lake has been hit especially hard this summer by wildfires.

According to the provincial government’s B.C. Wildfire Service, the Cariboo Fire Centre has seen 158 separate wildfires over the course of this season dating as far back as May 7. As of Aug. 18, there were 28 wildfires deemed “out of control” by the provincial government.

On July 15, one of Rossignol’s houses burned down. She had insurance, but a tenant living in the house lost everything she owned. Rossignol kept working after getting the news.

“The first day was a little bit tough,” she said of learning her house had burned down. “But you just work through it. It’s out of your control.”

Rossignol said the day of the evacuation order the RCMP “scared the shit” out of her and all the patrons at the restaurant when they burst into her eatery.

“They came in about seven or eight times. When they came in, they said, ‘It’s time to go, you have to leave.’ And I was saying, ‘No, we’re not going anywhere. I’m feeding fire crews, and we’re in the middle of dinner service.’ And by the fourth or fifth time they came in, I said, ‘Don’t you guys have radios? You’re just wasting your time coming in here.’”

During the evacuation order—which lasted from July 15 to 27—Rossignol was getting up at 4 a.m. and working until about 10 p.m. every day. At times during the 13 days, food supplies were cut off, so she ended up cooking up bannock and soup.

“All I had for a bit was some flour and yeast. So we were just cooking it up, and it was out the door just as fast.”

At one point, there were 1,100 people up at the camp just outside of the city’s limits, with a capacity to feed 150 people, she said.

After the order lifted, Rossignol had invoiced the Emergency Operations Centre for about $250,000 for food served. She’s still running the restaurant and living in another house she owns for the time being.

While most of the residents have returned to Williams Lake, Rossignol added it’s going to be awhile before a sense of normalcy returns to the city.

Charlene Harrison, president of the Williams Lake Chamber of Commerce, said CJ’s was one of several restaurants that remained open with a permit during the evacuation order. Others included Tim Hortons and Dairy Queen.

She said now that the evacuation alert has been lifted (as of August 15) for residents within the city, the community can start the process of trying to re-coop some of the costs incurred by being closed off for 13 days.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said he hasn’t heard of any local businesses that have had to close up shop permanently because of the fires. He added the community still feels a bit on edge, noting many residents of areas surrounding Williams Lake are still away in Kamloops or Prince George .