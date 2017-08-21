Andrew Weaver to reintroduce B.C. rideshare bill this fall

Andrew Weaver announced his party’s intention to re-introduce legislation to allow ridesharing this fall, a move he says is intended to keep up the pressure on the BC NDP.

Weaver and two other Green Party MLAs elected in the provincial election this May agreed to support the NDP to form government. This will be the third time Weaver has introduced a ridesharing bill in the legislature.

Claire Trevena, Minister for Transportation and Infrastructure, has been charged with working “with the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General to create a fair approach to ridesharing.” However, the NDP have not set a timeline for that work, Weaver said.

Weaver plans to introduced his bill later in October, because, he said, he recognizes there are other important pieces of legislation the government will have to focus on first.

One of those bills will certainly be new legislation to “get big money out of politics” and stemming B.C.’s anything goes corporate and union donation rules — a cause the Greens and NDP say they are united in fighting, although the Greens have expressed frustration that the NDP is moving too slow in introducing reforms.