B.C. holds link to Johnny Cash’s fight against KKK, 'fake news'

As Canadians and Americans come to grips with a resurgent far-right movement — in the wake of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va. — a little-known connection has emerged between British Columbia and a similar crisis faced by a previous generation.

Country music icon Johnny Cash’s long-time manager, a Canadian named Saul Holiff who later settled in Nanaimo, was forced to meet face-to-face with the Imperial Wizard of the United Klans of America in 1966, according to Nanaimo author Julie Chadwick.

Holiff, who was Jewish, met with the violently anti-Semitic leader to fight back against a series of attacks on Cash over false allegations he had married an African-American with whom he had mixed-race children. That claim was sparked by a Ku Klux Klan (KKK)-affiliated newspaper — one might say an earlier generation's rendition of “fake news.”

Holiff convinced Cash to get out ahead of the rumour after Klan members in hoods blocked dressing rooms and concert hall entrances, and racist fans spat in Cash’s face.

Chadwick discovered Holiff’s efforts from among his personal effects, which were uncovered in his Nanaimo storage locker thanks to Holiff’s son. The tale is revealed in a chapter of Chadwick’s book The Man Who Carried Cash, about the then-resident of London, Ont.

“They ran that story that Cash was married to a Black woman and had mixed-race child; that stated a whole campaign of the far right against Johnny,” Chadwick told Metro in a phone interview. “They came back issuing bomb threats at the hotel he was staying at and barricading entrances and dressing rooms.”

Holiff was no ordinary musician’s manager, as he over and over played a key role in dealing with Cash’s worsening drug addiction and erratic behaviour. It was “when Johnny hit rock bottom” that the KKK struck.

“There are all these audio diaries that Saul kept, so you can hear what he’s thinking,” Chadwick said. “He’d orchestrated a meeting with the KKK Grand Wizard, but I wish I could interview Saul to find out what exactly transpired.”

Despite describing herself as “fairly politically aware,” Chadwick’s research gave her a deep dive into the 1960s and she was disturbed to learn how active and popular the KKK was in the U.S.

“I was shocked at how actually crazy that time was, especially in relation to the KKK,” she said. “Their numbers, how many of them there were at that time and how they were actively kidnapping and murdering civil-rights activists — they were linked to 11 of the most racially motivated, high-profile murders in the U.S. South.

“It gave me insight into what’s happening now. I hadn’t realized how widespread and entrenched the kind of lunatic fringe right was then, and how mainstream it became in the ’60s.”

Although Holiff later wrote he regretted one of his tactics to end what at the time were “career-ruining” rumours — later expressing remorse he tried to dispel the racist's fake story at all — he also struck back with a defamation lawsuit threat that would have likely bankrupted the Klan and a series of interviews, including with the Toronto Star, which showed Cash believed he was under attack for his support of Indigenous people’s rights.

They were “horrifically anti-Semitic and wanted to kill all the Jews,” Chadwick said. “I wonder if that was some of the motivation for Saul to take this on, as an extra part of all his duties.