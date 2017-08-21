B.C. sees tourism bump despite wildfires

B.C.’s tourism industry is seeing a healthy boost as the number of international visitors this June increased, despite the threat of wildfires in the interior.

The overall number of international visitors to B.C. increased by 5.3 per cent compared to June 2016, according to a Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture release.That amounts to 35,000 more tourists in B.C. this June, compared to the same month last year.

German tourists led the pack in contributing tourists, with 31 per cent more visitors from that country compared to June 2016. Next in line was Australia, with a 26 per cent increase in visitors.

Airlines increased the number of direct flights to B.C. from both countries by a significant amount – air capacity from Germany and Australia increased by 38 and 20 per cent respectively. Each new direct flight creates up to 200 new jobs at YVR Airport and 400 jobs at B.C. hotels, restaurants, and tour operators.

“We know that, in some parts of the province, the wildfires have taken a toll on the summer tourism season. However, as we start rebuilding this vital industry, it's reassuring to know that June offered positive results,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The tourism industry employs about 127,000 employees in 19,000 businesses in B.C.

Number of tourists in B.C. in June 2016 vs. June 2017