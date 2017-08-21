DISPATCHES: Metro heads to Oregon’s eclipse ‘ground zero’

As millions eagerly ready for Monday morning’s “Great American Eclipse,” Metro Vancouver reporter David Ball is on scene where the astronomical phenomenon first hits North America. Here’s his first dispatch.

“I’m on the west coast of Oregon directly below the route where the sun will be completely blocked out, called the ‘path of totality,’ as it bisects the United States.

I’ve met so-called ‘eclipse chasers’ from several countries, including one from Belgium who described his awe at a previous full solar eclipse he saw in Indonesia. State reports here are warning of massive traffic jams as hundreds of thousands, reportedly including many Canadians including my group, try to cram to the best viewing areas.

I’m sticking to the backroads with my eclipse-watching protective sunglasses in hopes of getting a special glimpse of the sun’s rarely-seen edges as the landscape goes dark.