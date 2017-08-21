Liberal party begins process to find new leader in British Columbia
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Liberal party has taken the first step towards the election of a new leader.
The party executive has appointed a committee to develop the rules and procedures for a contest to replace Christy Clark, who stepped down last month after the Liberal government was defeated on a confidence motion following May's election.
There is no date for a leadership contest.
The executive says the rules committee will seek feedback from riding association presidents and caucus members.
When she stepped down, Clark said her departure would give the Liberal party a chance to renew itself and prepare for the Opposition benches after 16 years in power.
She said the timing of her exit is good for both her and the party because she doesn't believe there will be an election in the fall.