NDP climate plan has to make up for lost time: Minister

The new British Columbia government has to be “aggressive and bold” if it has any chance to meet its climate targets, according to Environment Minister George Heyman.

The comment, made a month into the New Democratic Party’s rule, hints at a potentially dramatic shift in climate policy to come once the legislature resumes in September.

While Heyman said there is no definitive timeline for introducing a new provincial climate plan, he acknowledged time is ticking and there’s a need for a plan sooner rather than later.

“I think action on climate change has urgency for all British Columbians,” Heyman said in an interview with Metro. “Having in place a coherent climate change strategy is extremely important to us.

“My mandate letter says renew the climate leadership team within the first 100 days and then we have tax implementation in April. By then, or even earlier, we want to give British Columbians and industry some clear ideas about measures that we are going to take to meet our targets.”

The previous Liberal government introduced its renewed climate plan this time last year to mostly negative reviews.

Ignoring most of the recommendations made by its own expert panel, the government rejected an increase to the carbon tax, abandoned emission targets for 2020 and adopted a plan that would only take the province halfway to its 2050 goal of reducing emissions by 80 per cent over 2007 levels.

Members of the first climate leadership team – made up of a broad range of industry and environmental organizations – said having representatives from the liquefied natural gas industry on the panel and having to plan around the government-championed but nascent industry further hampered its efforts.

Experts had already deemed the province’s short-term climate targets unlikely to be met.

The province’s emissions had barely decreased over the last decade – 63 megatonnes in 2014, from 65 megatonnes in 2005.

Now even more time has passed and the new government – which has promised to legislate new 2030 emission targets and increase the carbon tax $5 per tonne annually – is under even more pressure to address climate change.

“All of those indicators say to me that we should be aggressive and bold in outlining a clear plan,” said Heyman, former executive director of the Sierra Club BC. “The goalposts have shifted. Some of the measures thought of as adequate to reach that goal two years ago will have to be more aggressive now because of the delay.

“When I say more aggressive, I don’t mean they have to be painful to British Columbians or their job prospects. They need to be well thought out. But I think industry needs to know where we are going and what our plans to get there are, so they can too plan for those as well. What we really need is clarity and conviction.”

Other than the steps the NDP has already outlined in its mandate letters to minister and in its agreement with the Green Party, those measures remain a mystery.

Heyman said he’s spent the first month on the job meeting with stakeholders and staff about a wide range of issues.

The Ministry of Finance is handling the changes to the carbon tax and how the expanded rebate program will work, he said.

Those changes won’t be made public until the province introduces a budget.

The climate leadership team’s original recommendations will form “a basis of consideration” but Heyman said many measures need to be modified.

“Perhaps new ones are needed,” he added.

Karen Tam Wu, acting B.C. director at the Pembina Institute, said the organization has yet to be asked to return to the climate leadership team.

“We haven’t had any indication whether we’ll have a seat at that table again,” Tam Wu said. “I think, in any case, the climate leadership team would have a very different mandate this time around.”

Tam Wu echoed Heyman’s comments about needing more aggressive measures to get the province’s climate plan back on track.

She urged the NDP to listen to the experts this time.