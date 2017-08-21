Police identify Edmonton man as victim of apparent homicide in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — Police say a man whose body was found in a back alley in Surrey, B.C., appears to have been the victim of a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim as 19-year-old Tanner Krupa of Edmonton.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Police say officers were called early Sunday morning after a report of an altercation when a man was found dead in a back alley.

They say the man had injuries consistent with a homicide.