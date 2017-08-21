Vancouver passes 2016 overdose death total ... and it's only August

The number of suspected overdose deaths in Vancouver this year has already surpassed last year’s total.

The city has seen 232 overdose deaths so far this year and is on pace for more than 400 deaths in 2017. In all of 2016, there were 231 overdose deaths in Vancouver, caused largely by the presence of deadly fentanyl in street drugs.

“The rising number of overdose deaths this year is horrible and absolutely heartbreaking,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson in a statement Monday.

“We will continue to work with the new provincial government and pour city resources into tackling this crisis. We can’t be complacent and let the number of deaths from this public health crisis be the new normal.”

Emergency responders in Vancouver receive an average of 135 overdose calls a week.

At a provincial level, B.C. saw 780 overdose deaths from January to the end of June, compared to 414 over the same period in 2016, according to the B.C. Coroners Services.

The city is calling on the provincial and federal governments to create a regulatory framework for all illicit substances and explore decriminalization. Vancouver also wants expanded addictions treatment as well as an increase in overdose prevention sites and drug checking technology.