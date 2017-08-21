What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — RECORD-BREAKING NUMBER OF OVERDOSE DEATHS IN VANCOUVER

Vancouver officials say the city is on track for more than 400 overdose deaths this year.

The BC Coroners Service says 232 people in the city have died of overdoses since the beginning of the year compared with 231 fatalities recorded for all of last year.

Mayor Gregor Robertson calls the rising number of overdose deaths "horrendous and absolutely heartbreaking."

He says the city can't let the number of deaths be the new normal and it will work with the NDP government and pour its resources into tackling the public health crisis.

---

---

GREEN LEADER TO INTRODUCE RIDE-SHARING LEGISLATION

Green party leader Andrew Weaver isn't going to wait for the NDP government to act on legalizing ride sharing services such as Uber.

Weaver is inviting the NDP and Liberals to work with him on legislation he plans to introduce to enable ride hailing services to operate in B.C.

The former Liberal government had introduced such legislation, along with initiatives to help the taxi industry remain competitive, but it died when the May election was called.

The minority NDP hasn't put a timeline on bringing in its own bill but Weaver says Vancouver is the largest city in North America without ride sharing and the service is an economic imperative in B.C.

---

---

LIBERALS PREPARE FOR LEADERSHIP CONTEST

A committee has been named to develop the rules and procedures for a Liberal party leadership contest to replace former premier Christy Clark.

The B.C. Liberal party executive says the committee will seek feedback from riding association presidents and caucus members.

No date has yet been set for the leadership contest.

Clark stepped down last month after the Liberal government was defeated on a confidence motion following May's election, saying her departure would give the party a chance to renew itself.

---

---

STUDY SUGGESTS SPAWNING STREAMS NEED MORE MONITORING

A new study suggests the federal government isn't monitoring enough spawning streams in B.C. to accurately assess the health of Pacific salmon.

The study led by researchers at Simon Fraser University says the annual number of streams monitored by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has fallen to its lowest level ever and is down by 70 per cent from the 1980s.

It concludes the DFO doesn't have enough data to determine the status of 50 per cent of all managed salmon populations along B.C.’s north and central coasts.

The study, published in the Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, is calling for increased federal funding to ensure that salmon are adequately monitored.

---

---

MORE TOURISTS HEAD TO B.C.

Tourism officials say B.C. kicked off the summer tourist season with good growth from high-value international markets.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show the number of international visitors arriving in June was up 5.3 per cent over the same month last year.

That includes a 6.9 per cent increase in visitors from Europe, a 5.3 per cent from the Asia Pacific and a 4.8 per cent increase in visitors from the U.S.

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says the statistics from June are reassuring as the province looks to rebuild the tourism industry in parts of the province that have been battered by this summer's wildfire crisis.

---

---

POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS FIRE

RCMP are investigating what they're describing as a suspicious fire at a First Nations community centre on Vancouver Island.

The fire broke out early Saturday in an unoccupied building at the Nanoose Community Centre on the Snaw-Naw-As First Nations territory.

Nanaimo RCMP say the fire destroyed the building and a vehicle parked next to it but no injuries were reported.

Const. Gary O'Brien says the exact cause is still to be determined but police are following up on information that a number of young people were seen in the area before the fire started.

---

---

QUEBEC TOURIST KILLED WHILE TAKING PHOTOS

Police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman from Quebec was hit and killed at a popular road pullout just east of Field.

RCMP say a northbound passenger car crossed into a southbound pullout on Takkakaw Falls Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the driver hit and killed the victim, who was taking photos while visiting the province with her husband, and narrowly missed a second pedestrian before hitting the victim's vehicle.

They say alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

---