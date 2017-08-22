B.C. scrambles to hire hundreds of teachers ahead of school year

School districts are scrambling to fill hundreds of teaching positions before classrooms fill up with students again in September, after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled B.C. class sizes must go back to 2002 levels.



Vancouver posted 280 part and full time teaching jobs Tuesday, which is three times the number of job listings usually available this time of year, according to a school board spokesperson.



Meanwhile, Surrey estimates it will need to hire 350 new teachers in total for the new school year. The district has been hiring throughout the summer and just wrapped up interviews for 90 teaching positions on Monday, said Doug Strachan, communications manager at the Surrey School District.



“This year has been quite a bit more complicated and challenging because of the results of the court decision,” he said.



“Of course it is good news in the long run, but we, along with the other school districts in B.C. are looking for talent to come into our classrooms.”



Both Vancouver and Surrey school districts say the Supreme Court decision last fall has resulted in a hiring spree for not only classroom teachers, but counsellors and other support staff as well.



“We’ve been actively and aggressively pursuing teaching staff since then. We’ve hired at least a couple of hundred,” said Strachan.



The district will continue to hire to fill teacher-on-call positions, he added.



Surrey is the largest and fastest growing district in B.C. and is expecting up to 1,000 new students this year. It is one of several districts that has gone to other provinces in order to recruit teachers.



“We’ve had staff going to Quebec for instance to recruit French immersion teachers out of universities because some of those specialist positions have always been difficult to recruit for,” said Strachan.



But it isn’t always easy convincing people to move to the west coast, said B.C. Teachers’ Federation president, Glen Hansman.



“It’s a tough sell to entice sufficient numbers of people out to cross the Rockies when salaries for starting teachers in B.C. are much lower than almost anywhere else in the country.”



The lack of housing affordability and low rental vacancy rates in the Lower Mainland do not help either, he added. He says BCTF has been encouraging the new B.C. NDP government to set up a student-loan repayment plan for out-of-province teachers willing to move to B.C.



“These are all solvable problems,” he said.



“At the end of the day, having all these front line services put back in the school is going to be good for students. We just have to make sure we have qualified people in those roles.”