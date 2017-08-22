BC Ferries bans smoking, staying on lower decks

Passengers and staff aboard BC Ferries vessels will no longer be able to smoke, or stay in their vehicles on lower decks.

The smoking ban will come into effect in January 2018, and complies with new provincial regulations that requires a no-smoking buffer of six metres around any doorway, intake or open window to any workplace or public place. The previous buffer was three metres.

The smoking ban applies to medical marijuana and e-cigarettes.

After October 11, BC Ferries says it will no longer allowing passengers to wait out the ferry ride in any of the closed lower decks. Under Transport Canada regulations, BC Ferries has to devote a crew member to patrol the decks continuously. The ferry service says that after a joint review of the procedure with Transport Canada, it decided to discontinue the practice in order to "coordinate safety practices."