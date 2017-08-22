Richmond RCMP officer struck by fleeing driver

A Richmond RCMP officer was taken to hospital after being struck by a fleeing motorist, police say.

The incident happened after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, when police at No. 3 Road and Alderbridge Way attempted to pull over the driver of a brown Audi sedan seen allegedly using a mobile device while driving.

Instead of co-operating, RCMP allege the driver abruptly turned around and fled the scene.

An officer was hit by the Audi during the incident.

RCMP say the officer was taken to hospital after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, RCMP attempted to stop the fleeing Audi.

The driver allegedly collided with a police car and another civilian vehicle during during the getaway.

The car, badly damaged by this point, was later found abandoned in the 7000-block of Heather Street in Vancouver.