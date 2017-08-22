TransLink boosts bus service starting Sept. 4

The Metro Vancouver region is about to see the single largest increase in bus service it has had since the region launched its 10-year transit plan.

TransLink announced Tuesday that it will add 105,000 additional service hours throughout the region’s bus network starting Sept. 4.

The authority says the increased service – which include permanent frequency increases on many overcrowded university routes and service to new neighbourhoods in Surrey and Maple Ridge – will reduce crowding and waiting times, extend services hours and provide better connections.

TransLink specifically highlighted service improvements to the 630 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station, 240 15th Street/Vancouver and 351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station routes this fall, which it says are some of the region’s most overcrowded.

The neighbourhoods of Clayton Heights, Morgan Creek and Silver Valley will all be getting bus service for the first time.

“What makes this particular round of bus service improvements unique is we’re expanding service to three areas of the region that never had bus service,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a statement. “That means for about 20,000 people, transit is a realistic option for travel that wasn’t there a month ago.”

The additional service is on top of the usual increased service to universities and along other busy routes each fall.

TransLink is coming off a strong 2016 that saw ridership increase 4.5 per cent, to a record-high 384.8 million boardings.