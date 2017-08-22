Vancouver International Airport launches therapy dog program

Going through security and customs at an airport can be a stressful experience for some travellers but if you’re in Vancouver International Airport, there may be a furry friend available to help.

Seven pooches and their handlers from the Therapy Dog program at St. John Ambulance will be in the airport Mondays to Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Molly, Bailey, Mira, Norman, Grover, Kermode and Soda will patrol the airport for stressed out visitors and employees. The hope is their furry presence will comfort people.

“We recognize that an airport can be a stressful environment. By introducing the YVR Ambassador Dogs through our LASI initiative (Less Airport Stress Initiative), we hope that our four-legged friends will help to ease any anxiety associated with travel,” said Reg Krake, Director, Customer Care, Vancouver Airport Authority.

“We want all our guests to have a positive experience at YVR and we know the LASI initiative will enhance the airport experience for passengers, visitors and employees.”

The airport is also reminding people about the distinction between service dogs and therapy dogs. Service dogs are trained to help people with disabilities whereas therapy dogs, including YVR Ambassador Dogs, are trained to interact with the public.