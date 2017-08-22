What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — MINISTER SAYS POVERTY A REALITY DURING HIGH ECONOMIC GROWTH

The NDP government says poverty remains a reality for many people in the province despite a stronger-than-expected budget surplus in the last fiscal year.

Public accounts released Tuesday show the province ended 2016-17 with a surplus of $2.7-billion thanks to a bigger-than-expected jump in revenues.

Finance Minister Carole James says struggling British Columbians haven't been seeing the benefits of the strong economy but some of the key spending decisions by her government will be reflected in next month's financial update before a full budget is released in February.

Liberal finance critic Shirley Bond says the NDP still hasn't released a plan on how to keep B.C.'s economy growing to ensure it doesn't end up going on a one-time spending spree the province can't afford.

---

---

FIREFIGHTING COSTS EXPECTED TO CHEW INTO PROVINCIAL BUDGET

This year's unprecedented wildfire crisis is taking a bite out of the provincial budget, with the end of the fire season still a long way off.

B.C. Finance Minister Carol James says spending to fight the worst fire season on record is already $389 million over the February budget estimate.

And she says it's only the halfway point of the season.

James says firefighting costs will be included in a financial update she will release next month before the province releases its full budget in February.

---

---

COOLER WEATHER HELPS CREWS FIGHTING WILDFIRES

The BC Wildfire Service says calmer and cooler conditions in recent days have helped efforts to fight 134 fires still burning in the province.

Chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek says the largest fires, including a historic blaze west of Quesnel that is more than 4,600 square kilometres in size, have not grown since Monday.

Conditions have also eased around an aggressive wildfire 20 kilometres southwest of Salmo, prompting the Central Kootenay district to allow residents to return Tuesday night to nearly 40 properties that were evacuated on Aug. 12.

Emergency Management BC says the number of evacuees has fallen to about 2,600, down from 3,800 on Monday, but Skrepnek says firefighting efforts could be hampered by thunderstorms expected to bring gusty winds and lightning to the central Interior later this week.

---

---

BC FERRIES SAYS PASSENGERS MUST BUTT OUT

BC Ferries is banning smoking on all its vessels and at all terminals starting on Jan. 22.

The corporation says it's providing advance notice of the new smoke-free policy to provide time for customers and employees who smoke to adjust to the ban, which applies to tobacco, marijuana and e-cigarettes.

President Mark Collins says the new policy will support the health of customers and employees by controlling their exposure to second-hand smoke.

BC Ferries has also announced that starting in October, it will no longer allow passengers on the lower decks of major vessels to remain in their vehicles.

---

---

ECLIPSE TIDES BLAMED FOR SALMON RELEASE

Unusually high tides due to the approach of Monday's solar eclipse are being blamed for the release of thousands of Atlantic salmon into the Pacific ocean near B.C.

It's not known exactly how many fish escaped from an imploding net holding 305,000 salmon at a facility owned by Canadian-based Cooke Aquaculture in Washington state.

The state's Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to catch as many of the fish as possible after fishers out for chinook near Samish were surprised to pull up the Atlantic salmon Monday and Sunday.

Fishers in the area say native salmon stocks are already in dire shape and the intrusion of Atlantic salmon in their home waters is devastating.

---

---

BUST NETS DRUGS, GUNS, CASH AND BODY ARMOUR

RCMP says officers have seized 30,000 doses of cocaine and 4,800 doses of deadly fentanyl and heroin in a mid-level drug bust in Surrey.

Police say the seizure included guns, cash and body armour in a raid that followed a six-month investigation, but that there is no indication any of the weapons are linked to a recent string of shootings in the community.

Four people have been charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, while two also face numerous firearms-related offences.

Police are still searching for 28-year-old Dominic Lastoria of no fixed address.

---