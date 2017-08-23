Campfire bans, backcountry restrictions lifted in B.C. as wildfire risk drops

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Restrictions on travel to British Columbia's backcountry and campfires are slowly being lifted in some parts of the province as improved conditions have lowered the wildfire risk.

Campfires are once again allowed in most areas of the Prince George and northwest fire centres while officials from the BC Wildfire Service say a ban prohibiting access to the backcountry in the Cariboo region will also be rescinded by the end of the day.

Kevin Skrepnek of the wildfire service says although calm weather conditions are expected to change in the coming days, forecasted storms shouldn't be severe and will bring more rain.

He says the restrictions being rescinded were extreme and reflected the severity of a historic wildfire season that has seen more than 1,000 square kilometres of land scorched.