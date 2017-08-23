Fines issued for violating B.C. campfire ban after photo circulates

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service says a $1,150 ticket for violating a campfire ban was issued after an investigation involving workers from the department.

Media reports say a photo circulating on Facebook earlier this summer showed a group of five people, four of whom appear to be wearing wildfire service jackets, standing around a campfire in the B.C. Interior.

The photo has since been taken down.

Wildfire Service spokesman Kevin Skrepnek says two investigations were launched after the photo came to light.

He says one investigation is an internal human resources matter that won't be made public.