Green building jobs in B.C. surpass 30,000

The new British Columbia government should boost its support for the green building industry, according to one environmental think-tank.

The Pembina Institute updated its B.C. Green Building Map on Wednesday, signaling that there are 31,700 jobs in the sector and that there are now 20,100 green buildings in B.C.

That marks an increase of 8,500 jobs since the map was first launched in 2015.

More than 750 green buildings were built in that time.

But the institute’s acting B.C. director, Karen Tam Wu, says much more can be done to foster an industry she says creates thousands of jobs and has the most potential to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We already know in B.C. there are 30,000 jobs created by the green building economy. In Canada, that’s nearly 300,000 jobs, more than mining, forestry and oil and gas combined,” said Tam Wu. “I think it’ll be important for the government, and also businesses, to show where there are emerging opportunities. Being really clear about the economic benefits, including job creation, that will be created with these new opportunities will be important.”

Supporting new green economies was one of the key recommendations identified by the B.C. Liberals’ Climate Leadership Team before the previous government launched a climate action plan that ignored much of the team’s work.

Pembina was on that expert panel.

“There’s room to be more ambitious and to put some money where there can be immediate gains in carbon reduction, for example, in the building sector,” Tam Wu said. “That wasn’t even put forward as a priority [by government]. Instead, we focused on LNG and cleaning up that industry.”

Environment Minister George Heyman told Metro last week the province needs to be “aggressive and bold” to meet its 2030 and 2050 emissions target but stressed job creation is also important.

His mandate letter tasks him with implementing a climate-action strategy “that provides a pathway for B.C. to prosper economically”, though it doesn’t say how.