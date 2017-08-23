Marrisa Shen, 13, killed in Burnaby Central Park, RCMP confirm

Homicide investigators say Marissa Shen was likely killed in Burnaby Central Park, where she was found dead July 18.

While the 13-year-old’s killer is still at large, homicide investigators say new video has helped them narrow down the timeline of Shen’s whereabouts on the day of her death and determine that she was killed at the park.

“People now believe that Miss Shen’s homicide occurred in Burnaby Central Park where she was found,” said RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster in a statement. “It should be noted that this does not change our belief that Miss Shen’s homicide was random.”

Initially, police said the homicide could have happened anytime in the seven hours she left home, at 6 p.m., that day and when her body was found in the park.

Now, video evidence shows Shen was last seen on the south side of Central Boulevard walking west and crossing McKay Avenue at 7:38 p.m.

Police say they have identified more than 90 persons of interest and are following up on nearly 200 tips.

Investigators have also collected video footage from more than 60 locations, but would like more.

Specially, IHIT say they are looking for footage from a vigil for Shen held at the park July 22 and from her funeral on July 28.