Nardwuar marks 30 years on air…with 2-day audiovisual marathon

Canada's most unpredictable radio personality, Nardwuar the Human Serviette, is doing what he does best as he celebrates his 30 year anniversary at CiTR, the University of B.C.'s radio station.

He'll be on the airwaves. For 20 straight hours, non-stop.

"He's such a huge personality at the station, and has been the entire time he's been there," said the station's program manager Madeline Taylor, in a phone interview. "I've heard him talking about going back through cassette tapes he has and stuff that hasn't been digitized, and even interviews where videos are on Youtube — but there are longer versions people wouldn't otherwise have access to

"If you're a fan, it will definitely be like an 'extended cut' of him."

He first started at the station, hosting music interviews, spinning obscure tracks, and featuring touring bands alike. On his 10 year anniversary, he caught then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien off-guard with a question about student protesters pepper sprayed.

Chretien famously replied, "I put pepper on my plate.”

Nardwuar the Human Serviette, his actual legal name, often brings politicians, pop, rap and punk stars he interviews — including Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, Kurt Cobain, Mikhail Gorbachev and Drake — a piece of esoteric memorabilia from their past, or extensively researched, obscure trivia.

During the most recent B.C. election, the 48-year-old CITR radio host got then-Premier Christy Clark to play the Hip Flip with him, from a 1968 board game in which players have to swing a plastic figure over a pole using just their hips.

Like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Jack Layton, Paul Martin and Thomas Mulcair before her, she agreed. So did her rival, and replacement, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, and his ally in power, Green leader Andrew Weaver.

"I've been asked by people who find out where I work if I've met him, and what's he like in person," Taylor said. "Honestly, the Nardwuar you see is really just who he is; that's just what he's like.

"He has such an incredibly photographic memory and way of engaging with people. He's managed to turn himself into a national icon, but he's here almost every Friday and he's been incredible at acknowledging his roots … he can come do exactly what he wants."

The 20-hour radio marathon will undoubtedly feature many renditions of his signature catch-phrase, "Doot doola doot doo." To which interview subjects are expected to reply, "Doot doo." If they don't, Nardwuar generally waits in awkward silence for them to catch on.

But for Taylor, even though she's only been at the station for two years, his appreciation and contribution are unmistakable. And that shows with new volunteers, who form a pillar of the campus broadcaster's purpose.

"He always lets new programmers and DJs sit in on his shows live, or musicians on tour," she explained. "He's incredibly gracious and really welcoming, and so open and welcoming he is to students who come through CiTR.

"That connection is incredibly important to us, and we're just super grateful he's still around and interested in being involved."