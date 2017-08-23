Wildfire and low salmon runs a dismal combination for B.C. First Nations

Missing salmon, dead wild horses and burnt moose have Interior First Nations worried about the long-term effects of B.C.'s worst wildfire season.

“So many thoughts go in people’s minds now,” said Chief Stuart Alec of the Nazko First Nation, near Quesnel. “The salmon’s not returning. It means something’s out of balance in the world.”

The Nazko and a host of other First Nations communities haven't been able to access traditional fishing grounds because of the fires. In addition, many salmon returns are forecasted to be very low this year.

The situation is so bad that the Tsilquot’in National Government is calling on the provincial government to ban hunting for moose and deer. Chief Joe Alphonse, Tl'etinqox Tribal Chairman, said the Tsilquot’in are telling their own members not to hunt.

“We’re quite concerned when we were getting numerous reports of moose being injured, their legs are burnt, parts of their stomach, and they’re coming in from all over,” said Alphonse.

B.C.'s Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources has received a letter from the Tsilquot'in and is paying close attention to the impacts on wildlife from wildfire, but has yet to make a decision about the upcoming hunting season, ministry communications staff wrote to Metro in an email.

Wild horses, an important part of Tsilquot’in culture, have also been affected: Alphonse sent Metro several photos of dead horses in fire-blackened areas. Every year, the Tsilquot’in round up wild horse to domesticate some of the colts and manage others for selective breeding.

This year’s fire season has burned through nearly 900,000 hectares, much of that in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, and a historic high for B.C. To the southeast of Alphonse’s community, the 214,000 hectare Hanceville fire and the massive 467,000 hectare Plateau fire continue to burn.

The Nazko are still under an evacuation order, with 128 people unable to return to their homes for three weeks, Alec said. Most are living in hotels in Quesnel.

Adding to the stress, there are now concerns about being unable to fish enough salmon, an important winter food source.

“Some would be fishing at the headwaters, now we’re left to fish on the Fraser River," Alec said. "But the main (Fraser River) is closed for sockeye and the majority of the Chinook (salmon) is already in the Blackwater system, which we can’t get to because of the fires."

Like the Tsilquot’in, the Nazko are concerned about the moose population.

“People are scared,” Alec said. “Elders are saying they don’t know what they’re going to do for the winter — they have their kids and grandkids to feed.”

While climate change is spurring longer, more intense fire seasons and is likely a factor in declining salmon runs, Alphonse believes the situation also shows how badly the provincial and federal government have managed forests and fish.

“Fires have always been part of the Tsilquot’in and the Interior region,” he said, adding that events this summer have strengthened the Tsilquot’in’s resolve to manage the land themselves. In 2014, the Tsilquot’in won a ground breaking Supreme Court case granting them aboriginal title to over 1,770 square kilometres of land.