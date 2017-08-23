Women outlast men in muscle study: UBC

It turns out men may be stronger, but women have better endurance, according to new research from UBC Okanagan.

Neurophysiology professor Brian Dalton tested the theory by asking study participants to do 200 calf raises. Nine women and eight men were hooked up to dynamometers to measure speed, power and torque during the exercises.

The results revealed a dramatic difference between the two groups.

Power recordings from the male participants fell by 15 per cent more than their female counterparts, after 200 repetitions, said Dalton.

“The answer is pretty definitive: women can outlast men by a wide margin.”

The women and men performed equally well at the beginning of the test, but fatigue set in earlier for the men, he explained.

“When we extend the paradigm to a large number of contractions, like 200, that’s when we start to see differences.”

Previous studies on isometric contractions – where muscles and joints don’t move – have already shown women have greater muscle endurance than men. But Dalton’s findings reveal that women can outlast men in dynamic exercises as well.

“Women have greater endurance than the men. So even though they can’t hit the same maximum capacity for strength or power, they are able to perform a task much longer.”

The findings are actually not surprising if you watch reality TV shows like Survivor or Big Brother, said Dalton.

“When they have these endurance competitions. It's usually the females that are lasting longer.”

Personal trainers can use this information to adjust routines for men and women, he said.

“If [a male’s] goal is muscle endurance and they want to preform more repetitions, they may have to set a less relative load than the females.”

The findings could help employers optimize workplace routines, especially for those doing manual labour. For instance, managers can also adjust assembly-line tasks to reflect men and women’s strengths, he said.

“They can set the load for females and males differently because the males may fatigue more when they are working at the same relative load.”

Dalton says he plans to expand his research to include full-body exercises.

“The next thing is to corroborate our results in other muscle groups to ensure that this is indeed a valid. What we want to do is replicate real world, to see if this scenario holds true when we’re working with the whole body – like running or cycling.”