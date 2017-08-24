B.C. NDP axes nearly half ICBC board, including 2 Liberal donors

B.C.'s NDP is hoping to reset the Insurance Corporation of B.C. (ICBC), which it recently said is in financial crisis.

On Thursday, the province said it wanted a "renewed direction" in replacing three of the beleagured Crown corporation's board members, two of them B.C. Liberal donors.

"The ICBC board's primary responsibility is to foster the corporation's success," the government said in a statement, "while protecting the best interests of policyholders, stakeholders, communities and public at large."

Gone are members Ronald Olynyk, William Davidson and Catherine Boivie — to whom B.C.'s minister responsible for ICBC, David Eby, "extended his thanks" — replaced by Jeremy Bell, Doug Allen and Bonnie Pearson.

Since 2005, ousted members Davidson and Olynyk donated donated $1,700 and $4,500 respectively to the B.C. Liberals.

Newly appointed Pearson gave $6,400 to the NDP since 2008 in addition to $2,600 of Hospital Employees Union political donations on which she's listed as a principal officer, according to Elections B.C., where she was the union's secretary and business manager.

The agency's board of directors remains chaired by former B.C. NDP MLA Joy MacPhail, who was appointed under the previous B.C. Liberal government. She's donated $12,722 to the B.C. NDP since 2005.