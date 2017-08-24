Board criticizes B.C. for failing to manage threatened grizzly bear population

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is being criticized by an independent watchdog for its management of a threatened grizzly bear population in the Kettle-Granby area.

The Forests Practices Board says the province hasn't effectively managed the risk forestry roads pose to the bears.

It also says forestry licensees have not met density limits recommended by the government on the roads.

Low numbers of grizzly bears in the Kettle-Granby area north of Grand Forks near the U.S. border first became a concern in the 1990s, although the board says the population has stabilized or increased in the last 20 years.

Still, it says the population of grizzlies remain threatened as it is about half of what the area is estimated to support.

Board chairman Tim Ryan says the government does not have a recovery strategy for the bear population and hasn't followed through on a promise to develop a recovery plan.

"Research indicates that limiting road density and road use are effective approaches as grizzly bear numbers are often higher in areas with fewer roads," he said in a news release.

"Government chose to rely on forest professionals and forest licensees to voluntarily reduce the amount of forestry road in the Kettle-Granby area, rather than making it a legal requirement, but that did not happen."

Ryan said the government should "revisit its approach to management of this threatened bear population, implement an access management planning process, and consider the use of legal tools."