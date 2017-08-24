Did you know? Errant balloons can cause power outages
"Rogue balloons" caused 30 power outages last year, BC Hydro warns after Victoria incident.
A helium balloon that slips from the grasp of a small child can cause an emotional meltdown that can completely derail an outing to a birthday party or festival
But did you know that "rogue balloons" caused 30 power outages in B.C. last year?
BC Hydro is warning British Columbians to be careful about letting helium balloons escape after several errant balloon hit a power line in Victoria, plunging parts of the city into darkness within two hours.
Balloons can also cause serious injuries or major damage if they come into contact with power lines, transformers or electrical substations, the Crown corporation goes on to warn.
BC Hydro recommends securing balloons with a weight; not carrying balloons under power lines; not attaching metallic or latex streamers as they conduct electricity; and puncture the balloon after you're done with it so it can't float away.