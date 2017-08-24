First Nations grieve wild horse herds killed by B.C. wildfires

As First Nations assess damage to their traditional territories and homes from B.C.'s worst-ever wildfires, distress is growing over the charred remains of wild horse herds found among thousands of hectares of blackened tree trunks.



This summer's ongoing wildfires have destroyed the largest area in recorded history, and the B.C. government recently extended the province-wide state of emergency for a third time.

But for members of Tsilhqot'in National Government (TNG)'s six member bands, who have for centuries developed a deep connection to herds of wild horses roaming the Chilcotin region, the unusually aggressive wildfires this year have an added pain.

"We’re a horse culture," explained Chief Joe Alphonse, tribal chairman of the TNG as well as chief of Tl'etinqox First Nation. "Seeing wild horses die … this is a crisis ."

Alphonse showed Metro a series of photographs of dead and burned horses in the fire-affected areas of his people's territories, and said what's even more worrying is that since the horses are so difficult to catch, there were likely even more fire casualties among large game species relied on for food, such as moose, who cannot flee fire as quickly.



"People say, 'Oh, the animals will run,'" he said. "There’s a prime example of animals that couldn’t outrun the fire."

As Metro reported Wednesday, wild horses are an important part of Tsilquot’in culture. Every year, the Tsilquot’in round up wild horses which roam their lands.

"As long as there’s horses out there, there’s always the ability to go out and capture young colts and train them to be productive work animals," he said. "It’s something that we’ve always had in our territory.

"A lot of times we do roundup, not only to capture but if you’ve got a stud horse that’s less desireable, they castrate those ones and turn them out again because you want to selective breed some of them."

The chief of another of the nation's member bands, Yunesit'in First Nation, said in an statement last December, “The Tsilhqot'in view horses as unique to our culture and have been part of the ecosystem for more than 200 years."

The horses are more accurately refered to as free-roaming or feral horses, as they are descended from once-domesticated ancestors brought to the continent for European explorers as early as the 17th century.

"Our elders talk about if the world economy ever crashes one day, we’re going to have to go back to resorting to horses for transportation," Alphonse mused. "That’s always at the back of mind of a lot of Tsilhqot’in people."

This year’s fire season has burned through nearly 900,000 hectares, much of that in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, and a historic high for B.C. To the southeast of Alphonse’s community, the 214,000 hectare Hanceville fire and the massive 467,000 hectare Plateau fire continue to burn.

Alphonse's community was one of the Tsilhqot'in bands who defied evacuation orders when wildfires surrounded their reserve, choosing to escort elders, children and infirm to safety while staying to fight the fires, including with a pump truck donated by the City of New Westminster.

Alphonse spoke to Metro from Calgary where he was a presenting at a youth gang prevention conference and said cultural practices involving key animals such as horse and salmon are vital for storytelling and teaching young people "respect for Mother Earth … and for being part of the community."

"We struggle to maintain what we have," he said. "And even then we have struggles with youth going down the wrong path and joining gang life and stuff like that.