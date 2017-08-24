North Van boy 'seriously' injured by egg thrown from car

A 13-year-old North Vancouver boy may have permanent eye damage after the passenger of a moving car pelted him with an egg.

On Monday evening, the victim was walking home along Highland Boulevard near Canyon Heights Elementary School when a black Honda CRV, blasting rap music, passed him. As it passed, the car’s passenger whipped an egg at the teen, striking him in the right eye.

The victim fell to the ground in pain. Moments later, a Good Samaritan stopped his vehicle and offered to help. The teen walked the short distance home and was taken to hospital.

“There is a strong possibility that the victim may have permanent eye damage as the result of someone’s reckless criminal actions,” said RCMP Cpl. Richard De Jong in a statement Thursday.

The boy is out of hospital, but is confined to bed.