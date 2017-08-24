Woman to get warning after 'racially slanted language' used on SkyTrain in B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — An investigation is underway after several videos were posted on social media of what Metro Vancouver Transit Police say was a confrontation involving "profane and racially slanted language."

Transit police say in a news release that officers began the investigation after several videos were posted on Facebook following the confrontation on Monday afternoon.

Police say officers boarded a SkyTrain in Burnaby after someone used the emergency alert system and spoke to a witness who told them a woman had been swearing at an elderly couple before leaving the train.

The couple told officers they were fine and did not wish further police involvement.

Transit Police say they have identified a 75-year-old New Westminster woman who is known to them for documented anger-related issues, but there is nothing to indicate she raises concerns for public safety.

They say officers intend to interview her "with a discussion and warning about her behaviour and conduct when using the transit system."