Fraser Health warns of spike in overdoses from Surrey to Hope

Fraser Health has issued an urgent warning after a spike in overdoses from Surrey to Hope.

The health authority, which is responsible for all Metro Vancouver municipalities east of Vancouver, saw 17 overdose deaths last week. The majority — 70 per cent — occurred in people’s homes.

To put the number in perspective, the City of Vancouver has been reporting between two and five suspected overdose deaths per week.

Fraser Health is calling the situation a “hidden epidemic,” because many of the victims are using drugs alone in their homes, putting them at much greater risk of dying if they have an overdose. For the past two years, British Columbia has been dealing with a province-wide spike in overdose deaths because of the addition of the powerful synthetic opioid to illicit drugs such as cocaine and heroine.

While overdose prevention sites set up in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and Surrey’s strip area have been effective at preventing deaths among drug users who are often precariously houseless or homeless, those efforts haven’t reached a population of drug users who live outwardly “normal” lives.

Speaking to media on Aug. 4, B.C.’s chief coroner emphasized that the overdose crisis is affecting people from all walks of life in B.C.

“Those dying at home include people who live in single room occupancy (hotels),” Lisa Lapointe said. “They include people who live in homes in suburban neighbourhoods, in small towns or the Lower Mainland. They include people who work at universities and hospitals, who are students, who are parents. People who work in the trades: we’ve had people come home on a lunch break from work to use cocaine, and then be found dead when they didn’t show up to go back to work.”

Fraser Health is warning that many of the deaths seen lately are among men between the ages of 19 and 59 who work in the trades. The health authority will be attempting to reach out to this population through employers, sports organizations and technical schools to talk about identifying and supporting people with addictions.

These are some of the other ways Fraser Health is trying to reduce overdose deaths: