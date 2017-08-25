Police identify body of woman found dead in Mission, B.C., homicide suspected

SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say the body of a woman found in Mission, B.C., earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide.

The body was found on Aug. 16 and police discovered evidence that was consistent with a homicide.

Police say a DNA analysis of the victim identified her as 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.

Gauthier had been reported missing to Abbotsford police on July 30 after last being seen three days earlier.