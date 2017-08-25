Police identify body of woman found dead in Mission, B.C., homicide suspected
SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say the body of a woman found in Mission, B.C., earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide.
The body was found on Aug. 16 and police discovered evidence that was consistent with a homicide.
Police say a DNA analysis of the victim identified her as 22-year-old Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford.
Gauthier had been reported missing to Abbotsford police on July 30 after last being seen three days earlier.
Cpl. Frank Jang says Gauthier's death does not appear to be random and anyone who knew her or saw her at the time of her disappearance is asked to come forward.