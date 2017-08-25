I scream, you scream, but none of us got ice cream...from Uber

It was supposed to be a fun publicity stunt, but Vancouver’s social media masses are crying foul after ride hailing company Uber failed to deliver expensive ice cream to them today.

It’s not the first time Uber, which is not yet legally allowed to operate in British Columbia, has delivered something fun as a way to drum up support — not to mention future customers — for the controversial service. In 2014, Uber delivered ice cream. In 2015, it was a visit from cuddly puppies.

But this time around, many of those desiring the free treat from local artisanal ice cream maker Ernest Ice Cream were disappointed — and they took to the Internet to vent their frustration. For its part, Uber was telling people that demand was high, and customers should keep trying.

Last week, Green MLA Andrew Weaver announced he would make a third attempt to introduce a bill allowing ride hailing apps such as Uber to operate in B.C. Prior to the provincial election in May, the B.C. Liberals had promised to introduce legislation by December, along with $1 million to help taxi companies build a new app and $3.5 million in crash-avoidance technology for all taxis.

The B.C. NDP, who now form government with the support of the Greens, have said they are committed to legalizing ridesharing at some point, but want a “level playing field” for ride hailing and the taxi industry.