Wildfire east of Kelowna, B.C., still out of control, area remains evacuated

KELOWNA, B.C. — A wildfire that sparked about 20 kilometres east of Kelowna, B.C., Thursday forcing about 1,000 people from their homes is continuing to burn out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service says on its website the blaze has grown from a previous estimate of 400 hectares to 465 hectares in size and is still not contained.

Highway 33 south of the fire remains closed and a winding detour has been established for non-commercial vehicles.

While the fire season is far from over without significant rains to soak tinder dry ground, residents in some parts of the province have been re-assured they're no longer at high risk.

Residents of the village of Cache Creek who have been prepared to leave for more than five weeks because of a massive 1,750 square kilometre blaze were told Friday evening the evacuation alert for the community has been rescinded.