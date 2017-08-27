Evacuees return home near Kelowna, B.C., as wildfire continues to burn

KELOWNA, B.C. — Officials say about 600 people forced from their homes by a wildfire burning east of Kelowna, B.C., are allowed to return to their properties.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says evacuation orders for 263 properties were lifted Sunday morning, but residents will remain on evacuation alert, meaning they must be prepared to leave again at a moment's notice.

About 400 other properties remain under evacuation order due to the flames.

The fire sparked about 20 kilometres east of Kelowna on Thursday.

Navi Saini with the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze was estimated to be 465 hectares in size on Saturday.