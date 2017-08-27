Failed Vancouver Kickstarter revived four years later

A failed Vancouver Kickstarter campaign is being fulfilled four years after its founder failed to deliver the promised product and disappeared.

Kent Houston dreamt up Patch Planters, a self-watering indoor herb planter, in 2012 with aspirations of helping city-dwellers grow their own food. Over 600 people contributed $15 and up, helping the campaign reach its goal of raising $50,000 to take the business to the next level.

But then the campaign — and Houston — went silent. The expected delivery time of July 2013 came and went, and contributors never received the promised product for their contribution of at least $29.

Houston acknowledges he left potential customers in the lurch and feels he damaged the crowdfunding concept, but says his personal life was spiralling out of control around the time of the campaign.

“I had had addiction issues prior to the Kickstarter campaign. I was clean at that time, but I was not healthy,” Houston told Metro. “I basically had a nervous breakdown. I fell apart. I was depressed and I had massive anxiety and I just unravelled.”

According to Houston, the $50,000 raised — some of which he contributed to the campaign himself — mostly went towards debt he had racked up from attempting to get the product off the ground.

He felt so much shame over the failure that he stopped talking to friends and former business associates and, for years, avoided his former “stomping grounds” of Gastown.

Three years later, Houston bumped into his former manufacturing agent, David Woodward, who owns a small firm in Vancouver. Screwing up his courage, Houston approached Woodward and re-introduced himself. To his surprise, he received a warm reception.

“We loved the item, so I wanted to start talking to him to see if he’d allow us to take over,” Woodward said.

The two came to an agreement and Woodward’s company has now manufactured and delivered enough planters to fulfil the original Kickstarter campaign. Houston says he’s not involved other than as an enthusiastic booster of the product.

Woodward says he checks crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo often. Even campaigns that don’t come close to reaching their goal can involve some promising products.

“I talk to people all the time who have a great idea,” Woodward said. “Sometimes we’re able to help them, other times we’re not, but we can give them advice and tell them what we know from our experience.”

But many aspiring entrepreneurs have no idea about what’s involved in taking a product from concept to design to production, marketing and sales, let alone scaling it into a stable business, Woodward said.

“I really just thought I’d hire a designer and I’d pay them and we’d go to a manufacturer and we’d make and it would be great,” Houston acknowledged.

For instance, Houston used a local manufacturer to make the first small batch of planters, a choice that ended up being prohibitively expensive.

On the Kickstarter comment board for Patch Planters, some people say they’ve moved on from wanting the product and from participating in crowdfunding.

But others say they’re happy to see the project finally come to fruition.

“I made the decision to support this knowing the risks,” wrote Keira Roth. “Sometimes these things don't work out, and I'm very pleased to see that this has finally got started again.”

For his part, Houston said the experience has changed his outlook.