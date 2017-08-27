Metro Vancouver cities fund 'niche' transit to close the gap

As money starts to trickle in for long-awaited bus service improvements across Metro Vancouver, some cities are also experimenting with their own municipally-funded public transit offerings.

“I think some communities have these niche transportation needs and maybe TransLink isn’t the best service to serve these niche needs,” said Patrick Johnstone, a New Westminster city councillor. “They’re responsible for a system that services an entire broad region.”

This summer New Westminster experimented with running a ferry across the Fraser River between Queensborough on Lulu Island and Quayside near downtown. The city expects to spend around $175,000 on capital and operating costs.

For the past two years White Rock has contracted the Vancouver Trolley Company to run a free, more direct route between the city centre and the popular Seaside neighbourhood, near the beach and businesses.

White Rock splits the cost with the Business Improvement Area, with the city spending $30,000 and the BIA contributing $20,000 a year for the service. It’s helping to fill what is currently the biggest transportation gap in White Rock, said Wayne Baldwin, White Rock’s mayor. Current bus service currently runs every half hour (increased this June from a previous once-an-hour route) and takes a longer, more circuitous route than the trolley bus.

“We have (asked TransLink for more service) but that’s not going to happen any time soon,” Baldwin said. “Until that situation changed and Translink has more buses and drivers. It’s a seasonal thing and a little hard to get them to boost their routes seasonally and on weekends.”

Last week, TransLink announced it would be adding a total 105,000 service hours to bus service across the region.

New Westminster’s Q to Q Ferry — a temporary demonstration project — is currently cutting down a painful, two buses-plus-SkyTrain commute over the Queensborough bridge to just five minutes. Johnstone also argues that the link between Queensborough and Quayside will lead to increased ridership on SkyTrain, just a few blocks away from the Quayside ferry dock.

But ultimately, New Westminster would prefer to build a pedestrian and bike bridge linking the two areas rather than run a ferry. Cost estimates for the project recently ballooned to $39 million from $10 million because of new provincial regulations for bridge design.

That’s currently too much for the city to consider funding on its own, but Johnstone hopes New Westminster will be able to find other funding partners, like TransLink, to eventually built the bridge.

“If we can put a couple of thousand people within a five minute walk of the New West SkyTrain station, that would be a win-win for both communities and for TransLink,” Johnstone said.

With provincial and federal funding now committed for the first phase of TransLink’s 10-year plan, and the new provincial NDP government committed to supporting the entire plan, Johnstone is hopeful that the tide is turning after a very long funding freeze that eroded transit service across the region.

“We think about big projects like light rail for Surrey and Vancouver, but we don’t spend enough time talking about improvements in bus service,” Johnstone said.