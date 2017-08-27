Opposition mounting against NDP decison to end tolls on two B.C. bridges

Never send to know for whom the tolls end; it tolls for thee.

Long maligned by motorists south of the Fraser, tolls on the Port Mann and Golder Ears bridges will end Sept. 1. But while many daily commuters expressed joy on social media, not everyone is happy — critics warned no driver is an island entire to him or herself.

The Green Party's Andrew Weaver called it "reckless" and "disappointing" decision-making that would "add billions" to "taxpayer-supported debt."

"Tolls are an excellent policy tool to manage transport demand (which) reduces pollution and emissions, alleviates congestion and helps pay for costly infrastructure," he said.

B.C. Liberals said bridge costs will be borne to all provincial taxpayers, most of whom never use the two bridges, finance critic Shirley Bond said in a statement.

"Transferring the debt from these bridge projects to the province is essentially telling northern and interior British Columbians that their tax dollars will be subsidizing Metro Vancouver commuters," she said. "… The NDP government doesn't seem concerned about the bottom line.

"… We can only hope this announcement doesn't affect British Columbia’s AAA credit rating."

That dire warning ex-finance minister Mike de Jong, during the election campaign, who warned of an "immediate" credit downgrade if the NDP ended tolling.