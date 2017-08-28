At peace with a killer's freedom: Murder victim's Vancouver daughter ponders parole

Sheldon Klatt is a free man after 25 years behind bars.

But for Vancouver writer and child and youth care instructor Carys Cragg, what he did to her family during a botched 1995 break-in will never be fully released.

Klatt killed her father, Calgary doctor Geoffrey Cragg, when she was just 11. But after more than a year of gradual day passes, starting with counseling and work-related appointments, he was granted full parole last Wednesday after a hearing in Alberta, which she attended by videoconference, her mother in person.

"This one is hopefully the last one, unless he f---s up in some way," she told Metro in a phone interview. "It's a constant thing on my mind.

"My feeling is, 'It is done — this part of the whole ordeal is over' … but it's a part of my life whether i want it or not."

Cragg has attended his previous parole board hearings, but she said that for years of his sentence he refused to admit that he'd killed her father, blaming it on a friend. Nonetheless, she took an unusual step for a victim of violent crime: through the Langley-based Community Justice Initiatives Association, she exchanged letters and eventually even met Klatt in prison.

She said she accepts his release at this time.

"It's been a gradual release, and honestly I think that's the best thing," she explained. "He mentioned in the hearing how some offenders — lifers — are released after 10 years and re-offend really quickly.

"He didn't even start telling the truth until 2005, about 13 years after the crime, and he just told it to some people, not to me. If you let someone out during that time, what's the motivation, the incentive, for his behaviour to change? He'd just continue along the destructive path he was on before … But now, I'd be really surprised if he re-offended."

This fall, Cragg's inaugural book — a memoir, Dead Reckoning — will hit shelves, and she'll do a public reading at the Vancouver Public Library Nov. 27.

The timing of her book going to press at the same time Klatt walks free is coincidental but hasn't gone unnoticed.

"It's very oddly serendipitous this is all coming out at once," she mused. "I really wanted to add more complexity to the conversation about victims, offenders and violent crime in Canada.

"When I'd come back from meeting him in the prison and finished corresponding with him, people would ask, 'How did it go?' I couldn’t answer in the few minutes available at the dinner table or on a drive. For me, that needed to be through this memoir — it was my job as a writer to put this story together well so someone else could understand why I'd do such a crazy thing."

Whether other victims of crime and their loved ones agree with her decision to reach out to Klatt, and maintain contact for some time despite the life-long pain he caused her family is another matter, though.