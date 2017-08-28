B.C. finance minister to give budget update on Sept. 11
A
A
Share via Email
VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat government will present its first financial plan on Sept. 11.
The update to the provincial budget that Finance Minister Carole James presents to the legislature will be first by Premier John Horgan's minority government, which took power after the Liberals were defeated in a confidence vote two months ago.
Last week, James released the province's 2016-17 public accounts, which showed the government ended the year with a surplus of $2.7 billion.
She said the budget update will include spending for education.
The NDP is planning to present its first full budget in February.
Most Popular
-
‘Losing hope:’ Woman feeling re-victimized by Halifax police after reporting sexual assault
-
Tristan Cleveland: Why Halifax's CAO, not chief planner, deserves to be fired
-
Canada's airport runways aren't as long as they need to be (and the feds' plans won't fix them)
-