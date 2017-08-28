Happy Herd animal sanctuary asks for help after surprise piglets

What do you do when you get a surprise litter of piglets? You keep them for life, of course.

That’s what Diane Marsh does with all the farm animals that come to her Langley sanctuary, called Happy Herd. But when the BC SPCA gave her two rescued pot-bellied pigs in May, she had no idea one of them was pregnant.

Then, about one week ago, Lulu the pot-bellied pig gave birth to five piglets.

The pig family is now happy and healthy but the vet bills are piling up, according to Marsh. Lulu had emergency surgery after the birth and the runt of the litter, Garth, had to see the vet three times despite being less than two weeks old.

Marsh and her partner Stephen Wiltshire are hoping the public donate to the volunteer-run non-profit to help with the unexpected additions to the happy herd family.

“We’re at capacity. We weren’t expecting to take any more animals. Now we have five that could be 300 to 500 pounds each,” she said.

Marsh is facing a $1,500 vet bill for last week’s emergency care and will likely need to pay $800 to neuter the piglets, and then up to $3,000 to build new paddocks for the animals.

“We’ve got four acres and we need to expand so we need to find a place that is affordable,” she said.

People can donate to Happy Herd on their website, or book a visit by emailing animals@happyherd.org