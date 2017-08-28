High Hopes offers pot as substitute for Vancouver opiate users

A community organization in Vancouver has started offering people marijuana as an alternative to deadly street drugs.

Struggling to contain a fentanyl overdose crisis that has already killed 232 people in the city this year – more than the 231 deaths in all of 2016 – the High Hopes Foundation has been operating for a month now in the Downtown Eastside with a goal of linking drug users with community resources and even giving them marijuana as a substitute for hard drugs.

“What we do is try to save lives and we’re trying to create as many alternatives as possible for people who may use hard drugs and then die alone at home,” said founder Sarah Blyth, who also organizes the community’s highly publicized prevention overdose sites. “Every day we see up to 700 people at overdose prevention sites and we have limited options for them.

“People keep saying you should give drug access to people, alternatives, anything better than dying, but no one is doing it. No one else has got any better ideas from what I can see, so we’re doing our best to do it.”

Blyth said marijuana can be an effective substitute for people who use opiates for pain management or to deal with trauma.

Ideally, people would have access to safe, medically prescribed opiates to treat their addictions – something health officials and local authorities are increasingly advocating for – but Blyth said the community can’t wait for an official response of that kind while hundreds die on the streets.

“That’s the thing, [official solutions] are all down the line. All of this stuff is so controversial that it takes 10 years to do anything kind of progressive on this issue, even if it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “So we’re willing to kind of just do it, do what we can to get through the bureaucratic process and show that it works.”

She hopes the foundation’s work, while unsanctioned, is allowed to operate unimpeded in the same way as the overdose prevention sites.

But on Monday, there were conflicting reports of Vancouver police shutting down the High Hopes booth over the weekend.

Blyth said a volunteer was told by police to “shut it down” on Sunday and did so until Blyth arrived on site and re-opened the booth.

High Hopes hadn’t had any issues with police until then, she said.

However, Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Robillard said he couldn’t find any confirmation one of the department’s officers ordered High Hopes to close.

On the contrary, he said police support Blyth’s work.