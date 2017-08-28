Vancouver airport lengthens runways to international standards

Vancouver’s airport is extending safety areas at the end of runways to meet international standards, even as the Transport Canada mulls mandatory safety areas at only half that length.

Twelve years after an Air France Airbus 340 skidded off the end of the runway at Toronto’s Person Airport, injuring 10 passengers and two crew members, Transport Canada is finally consulting on longer runway end safety areas (RESAs). Safety areas are essentially buffers of level ground that aircraft can slow down in when things go wrong.

Transport Canada is calling for 150-metre safety areas, half the 300-metre international standard and the distance recommended by Transportation Safety Board in their decade-old report into the Air France crash landing.

Today, Canadian airports must have 60-metres at the end of runways, though they are encouraged to have an additional 90-metres.

Locally, YVR is well their way to meeting the 300-metre international standard, the airport confirmed to Metro in an email.

Extensions on the south and crosswind runways began in 2015 and are expected to be completed by year’s end. As well, despite limited land on both ends of the north runway, consultation has just wrapped on options to extend the north runway RESA to 300-metres. Once a decision is made, construction is expected to take place over the next three summers, concluding in 2020.