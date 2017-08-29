5 colourful calls to action by B.C. towns

Here's just a sampling of the many resolutions before the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) when the province's cities and towns come together between Sept. 27-29 for annual meetings.

Animal problems

The province hasn't yet turned into Animal Farm under the B.C. NDP, but it's evident from three separate UBCM resolutions that critters are driving some towns crazy. Apparently pest have gotten so bad in West Kelowna they're demanding a "province-wide rat reduction strategy," arguing they're on the rise everywhere and damage property and health. And over on Vancouver Island's Parksville, it's our "national pest," Canada geese, that are roiling the locals. And the houseboat capital, Sicamous, wants tighter controls on damaging and invasive zebra mussels.

Free the brews! More mead!

What could be more popular than voting for more booze production, right? A resolution from the regional district of Columbia Shuswap called for "small on-farm breweries and meaderies" on Agricultural Land Reserve areas to face the same ingredient-sourcing rules as distilleries and cideries. Mead is honey wine, and rural regions say they're grappling with "inequity" on an industry ready to pour.

Frack off?

North Saanich might not be a bastion of heavy industry or resource extraction — unless you count retirement homes as "extractive" (some might). Nonetheless, the municipality has called for a "moratorium of hydraulic fracturing," injecting high-pressure chemicals into the ground to break up rock and get gas. The practice is widespread (and job-rich) in B.C.'s northeast — but causes earthquakes, groundwater contamination, and huge greenhouse emissions. This town wants more study, and a "phase-out" of existing wells.

End daylight savings

Grand Forks in the Kootenays wants to set back the province's clocks — for good. That's right: no more springing forward or falling back. If adopted, the UBCM would advocate for the province to join Saskatchewan as the only places in Canada to stick to one time zone year-round. Logical? Probably. Practical? To be determined.

Where have all the doctors gone?