Air quality advisory issued for Vancouver area

Metro Vancouver has issued an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley due to smoke from wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington states.

The high concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to stick around until Wednesday.

In addition, the regional district warns that ground-level ozone are expected to reach high levels due to the hot weather in eastern parts of the Lower Mainland and the Valley.

People are advised to stay cool and drink lots of water and warned to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially in the late afternoon and early evening.