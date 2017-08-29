B.C. cities decry lack of pot consultation with feds, province

Marijuana legalization is on the way but cities say no one has bothered to consult them about it.

Cannabis will feature prominently at this year’s Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention – scheduled for the week of Sept. 25 in Vancouver – according to the UBCM’s preliminary schedule and resolutions book released Tuesday.

Specifically, the UBCM has made it clear that they’re not happy with the lack of consultation with the federal and provincial governments about legalization, even though it claims local government will bear the brunt of regulatory, compliance and enforcement costs.

Just seven per cent of UBCM members say they’ve been directly consulted with by either level of senior government, according to a March poll.

“There hasn’t been any consultation, period,” said City of Vancouver councillor and UBCM executive Kerry Jang. “As far as we know, the federal government has had very limited conversations with cities. And certainly under the [previous] B.C. Liberal government, there was no consultation whatsoever.”

The UBCM is being asked to endorse a motion demanding meaningful consultation, provincial funding for administrative costs, equitable sharing of tax revenues from cannabis between all levels of government and authority over land use and zoning decisions when it comes to marijuana.

“It’s not just about getting money,” stressed Jang. “It’s about making sure there are adequate resources and that there is information sharing. We’d like to know more about the plans.

“Are they going to be selling pot in liquor stores? We don’t know. What’s going to be the age limit? We don’t know. At this very moment, we have not heard a thing.”

With the province required to develop a B.C. framework for marijuana legalization by July 2018, Jang said there is still ample time for discussions with municipalities.

The new NDP government has indicated an interest in taking part in marijuana-related panel sessions at the UBCM convention, he said.

A statement provided to Metro from the provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says work is already underway to “develop policies that address B.C.’s specific areas of concern within the larger issues of the legalization of cannabis”.