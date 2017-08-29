New West Police make arrest after overdose death of 13-year-old girl

New Westminster Police have arrested a suspected dealer who they believe sold the drugs that led to the fatal overdose of a 13-year-old girl in July.

On July 15, two teens purchased bought MDMA from a street-level dealer at the 22nd Avenue SkyTrain Station. The pair were headed home to Port Coquitlam when one of the girls went into medical distress. She was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital and died there from an MDMA overdose.

A lengthy investigation culminated in an arrest. Police are recommending trafficking charges be laid. The suspect has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

“Our street crime unit has been responsible for conducting a strong investigation and I believe they should be commended for their efforts,” said New West Insp. Todd Matsumoto, in a press release Tuesday.