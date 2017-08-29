Police conduct drug-related search warrant in Olympic Village
Officers searched an apartment unit near Columbia Street and 1st Avenue
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Vancouver police conducted a drug-related search warrant in an Olympic Village apartment Monday afternoon, near Columbia Street and 1st Avenue. Two officers were sent to hospital after they saw an unknown substance inside the suite. They were released shortly after.
Police and firemen were at the scene again Tuesday to collect evidence and the investigation is ongoing, according to a police release. An apartment building across from Hinge Park near the seawall was still taped off as of Tuesday afternoon.
Residents in Olympic Village are calling on the city and park board to increase patrols and needle-disposal containers in the area.