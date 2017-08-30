B.C. Liberals change leadership dates to avoid Super Bowl clash
VANCOUVER — To avoid a potential political fumble British Columbia's Liberal party is moving the dates of its leadership race to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl.
The party had planned to announce its new leader on Feb. 4 at a convention in Vancouver — the same day the NFL's championship game will be played in Minnesota.
On Wednesday, the party said the date was being changed and a new leader will now be announced Feb. 3 after three days of voting online and by telephone.
Liberal president Sharon White says in a statement the switch was made after many people asked the party to avoid clashing with one of the year's most-watched sporting events.
Former premier Christy Clark triggered the leadership contest when she stepped down as both party leader and a member of the legislature.
The Liberals had been in power for 16 years before they were defeated in a confidence vote earlier this summer.
