B.C. tourism industry taking a significant hit due to wildfires

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit with businesses reporting rising cancellations and decreased traffic over fears of wildfires.

Maya Lange with Destinations BC, the province's tourism planning and marketing corporation, says preliminary results from a survey of businesses in the Kootenay-Rockies region found that 32 per cent are anticipating losses due to perceptions of the fires.

She says one business in the region alone reported it has lost $100,000 due to cancellations.

Barkerville Historic Town and Park, a provincially operated attraction, has also reported a 54-per-cent decline in visits comparing July 7 to Aug. 21 this year to last year, which is causing a 50-per-cent decline in net revenue.

Lange says a marketing campaign is underway to better inform travellers that most of the province remains safe to explore but it's expected that losses to the industry will be significant once the total numbers for the season are calculated.