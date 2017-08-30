BC Liberals change leadership convention date to avoid Super Bowl clash

Pigskin and politics don’t mix.

The B.C. Liberal Party has called an audible and changed the dates of its leadership convention after realizing the originally announced date clashed with Super Bowl Sunday.

The party first announced it would hold a vote to elect Christy Clark’s successor from Friday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb 4 and was immediately blitzed on social media by people pointing out the final day fell on the same date as the National Football League’s popular championship game.

The party’s executive director, Emile Scheffel, first stiff armed the criticism by reminding people voting was open during the entire weekend.

“Lots of opportunities to participate in the Super Bowl of BC politics,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

But the original dates were sacked within 24 hours after the party came to realize it had dropped the ball.

On Wednesday, the Liberals announced it has moved the sticks back a day, holding its leadership convention from Thursday, Feb. 1 through Feb. 3.

Despite the fumble, the party showed it still had a sense of humour about the scramble as it announced the date change online.

“After our request to have the Super Bowl moved was denied by the NFL, #bclib18 will move up one day to Feb 1, 2 & 3,” the party tweeted on its official account.

In her letter to party members, party president Sharon White said feedback from within its own ranks led to the change.

“We did hear from many of you that the overlap between our Leadership Convention and the NFL Super Bowl should be avoided,” she wrote.